Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 389 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,430,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,264 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,283,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,008 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,571,000. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,140,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 532,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after acquiring an additional 345,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Insider Activity

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

