iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
SGOV opened at $100.54 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.49.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
