Eric P. Lefkofsky Sells 84,640 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 84,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $6,844,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,964,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,504,993.40. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $76.72 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

