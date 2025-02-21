Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 15,748 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 434.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 41,117 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

