Ieq Capital LLC Sells 485 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $205.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

