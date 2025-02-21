Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after buying an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,233,000 after buying an additional 873,626 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,218,000 after buying an additional 749,003 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,129,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,837,000 after buying an additional 393,175 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $118.55 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $154,302.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

