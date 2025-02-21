Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 185.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,102,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1,112.3% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RSG opened at $230.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.62 and a 1 year high of $232.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.