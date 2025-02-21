TBH Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

