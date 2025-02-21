Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,276 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.