Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $288.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

