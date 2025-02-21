Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,205 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1,217.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 53.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.25.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.10.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

