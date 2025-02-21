Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,039 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $268.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.38. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $238.21 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

