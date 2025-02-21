Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNO. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of VNO opened at $39.65 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 991.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89.
Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,850.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.98.
Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile
Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.
