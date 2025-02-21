Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $99,869,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,746,000 after purchasing an additional 856,007 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 267.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,120,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,851,000 after buying an additional 815,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,914,000 after buying an additional 768,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Corteva by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 934,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,954,000 after buying an additional 596,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

