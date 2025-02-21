D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.16 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

Marriott International stock opened at $287.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.92 and a 200-day moving average of $264.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.05.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

