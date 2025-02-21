Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Price

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IFF. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $80.24 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 615,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Covea Finance boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 123,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,340 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $7,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.