BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Stock

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RELY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Remitly Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Remitly Global stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. Remitly Global has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.67 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Remitly Global will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Remitly Global news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $337,450.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,387,845 shares in the company, valued at $101,534,733.30. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Hug sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $457,722.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,873,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,877,982.82. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,947 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,012. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELY. Comerica Bank increased its position in Remitly Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Remitly Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

