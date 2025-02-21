Fairway Financial LLC Buys Shares of 123,202 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Fairway Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 6.7% of Fairway Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,924 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth about $4,370,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.1% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 56.3% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $62.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

