Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Sells 595 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $26,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,572 shares in the company, valued at $642,916.64. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

Mercury Systems stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRCY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,126,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,490,000 after buying an additional 52,725 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,072,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,058,000 after buying an additional 743,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 294,747 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 677,894 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

