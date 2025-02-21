Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 7,024 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDIV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 83.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 26,867 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $852.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $53.02.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

