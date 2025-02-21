Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,178 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $335.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

