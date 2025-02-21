Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 441 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 688,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 457,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,526,000 after buying an additional 237,907 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 198,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $220.76 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $194.38 and a twelve month high of $224.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.36 and a 200-day moving average of $215.83.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

