Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 13,984 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $116.59 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $94.91 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.96.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

