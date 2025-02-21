Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,722 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Boeing by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $180.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.32. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $208.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

