Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 392,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of CWI stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

