Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

