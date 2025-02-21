Jeffrey V. Poulton Sells 967 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $246,749.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,003.62. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $252.49 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of -116.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.04 and a 200-day moving average of $263.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 286,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

