Jeffrey V. Poulton Sells 967 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $246,749.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,003.62. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $252.49 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of -116.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.04 and a 200-day moving average of $263.12.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 286,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
