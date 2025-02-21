Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BSX opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $65.33 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $7,086,124.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,808 shares in the company, valued at $23,764,033.92. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,640 shares of company stock worth $15,718,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.