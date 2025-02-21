Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $2,296,000. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.