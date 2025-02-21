Devon Energy’s (DVN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

DVN stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 23.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,640,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,305 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,446,000 after buying an additional 1,677,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnCap Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

