Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.48 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 89.40 ($1.13). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.14), with a volume of 120,826 shares trading hands.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £243.62 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.34.

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.03%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.