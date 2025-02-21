Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.44 and last traded at $48.13, with a volume of 1080525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

