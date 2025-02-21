Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Down 30.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares fell 30.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69.10 ($0.88). 19,404,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 3,756,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.26).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £595.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
