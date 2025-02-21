Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.85 and traded as low as $64.21. Sonova shares last traded at $64.83, with a volume of 12,053 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on SONVY. Citigroup raised shares of Sonova to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SONVY
Sonova Stock Performance
About Sonova
Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonova
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.