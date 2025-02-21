C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 735 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $94,235,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 2,179,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,771,000 after acquiring an additional 826,181 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $23,873,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10,231.6% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 288,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 285,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 301,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 207,967 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

