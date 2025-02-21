The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,208,000 after buying an additional 69,489 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,294 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 273,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $123.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average of $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

