DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Herbalife (NYSE:HLF)

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $812.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Herbalife will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 116,548 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 43.7% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,228,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 677,739 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 139.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 550,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 130,818 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

