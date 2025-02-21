Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,566 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $12,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 285.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 233,895 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 554.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 235,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HELO stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

