Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Stake Cut by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,329 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a market cap of $754.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

