Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 745 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $221.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.84. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $169.96 and a twelve month high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.