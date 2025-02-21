Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.