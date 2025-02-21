Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. KP Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 28.6% during the third quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in ARM by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARM by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.98. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 4.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

