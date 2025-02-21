Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 220,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,435.59. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ZI opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 330.11, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZI shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

