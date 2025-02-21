Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 16,400 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $166.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.56 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.