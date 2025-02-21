Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 9,127 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 104.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,920,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,950 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,916,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after buying an additional 35,289 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,247,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,650,000 after acquiring an additional 130,170 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,205,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,398,000 after acquiring an additional 74,369 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,950.04. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

