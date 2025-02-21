CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Director Michael F. Mahoney Acquires 30,000 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CVS Health Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE CVS opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of CVS Health
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.