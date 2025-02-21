CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Director Michael F. Mahoney Acquires 30,000 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE CVS opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.