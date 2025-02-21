Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20,675.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 74,638 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 89.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,103,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MGC stock opened at $221.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.24. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $176.66 and a 52 week high of $222.75. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

