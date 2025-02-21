FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 349.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,241,000 after buying an additional 1,352,933 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,237,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,374.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 261,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 250,597 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,475,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 664.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 200,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 174,151 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $43.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

