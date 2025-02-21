ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in ASML by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML stock opened at $743.09 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $645.45 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $732.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $759.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.67%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

