FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in ICON Public by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 97,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,672,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 861.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in ICON Public by 472.2% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $369.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $370.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $201.84 on Friday. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.13.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. ICON Public had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

